Birla Corporation plans to nearly double cement production capacity by 2027

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Birla Corporation, the MP Birla Group flagship, plans to scale up cement production capacity to 30 million tonnes (mt) by 2027.
The company’s production, which currently stands at 15.6 mt, is expected to increase to 20 mt by the end of this fiscal once the 3.9 mt greenfield plant at Mukutban near Nagpur is commissioned. It had earlier targeted to further raise production capacity to 25 mt by 2025.
According to Harsh V Lodha, Chairman, MP Birla Group, details of the plans are yet to be firmed up and would be announced once approved by the company’s board of directors.
“We had earlier stated that the company is looking to scale up capacity to 25 mt by 2025. Plans are afoot to grow further and achieve a target of 30 mt by 2027,” he said while addressing the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.
Also see: UltraTech Cement to use only renewable energy by 2050
The company faced disruptions in the commencement and progress of work at Mukutban due to non-availability of workers (mainly migrants). The project cost had to be revised from ₹2,450 crore to ₹2,744 crore on account of revisions in project commencement schedule necessitated due to pandemic, augmentation of infrastructure and other factors including commodity price. However, the company is now hopeful of completing work and commencing production by Q4FY22.
The second wave impacted the company’s performance during the first quarter to some extent but things were “better managed” this year due to experience gained from last year.
“In certain parameters we are back to pre pandemic levels… despite continuous disruptions our profitability and realisation is going up due to increasing share of premium cement in volume sales,” Lodha said.
The good monsoon should translate into good harvest and this would augur well for rural demand. Demand for cement is likely to grow by double digits this year backed by the demand for housing and the expected high momentum in infrastructure spending by the government.
Also see: Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu are leading India’s manufacturing story: Hiranandani
While high commodity prices might exert some pressure, the company is hopeful of sustaining margins by going in for a price hike if demand remains steady.
Birla Corporation, Lodha said, would expand in markets where it has an edge over competition and demand for cement is projected to get stronger. According to him, compared to legacy assets of the company, new plants are likely to be more efficient and profitable.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...