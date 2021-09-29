Blue Star Climatech breaks ground for a ₹540 cr production unit in Sri City

Blue Star Climatech Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Star Ltd., has started work on construction of its plant for manufacturing air-conditioners and components at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh.

This initiative is part of the government’s recently announced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for promoting domestic manufacturing in the AC manufacturing sector.

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star, performed the foundation laying ceremony in the presence of C.P. Mukundan Menon, President, & Chief Operating Officer and Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder and Managing Director, Sri City.

Addressing the gathering Thiagarajan said,“Setting up this plant is a part of our strategic initiative to significantly scale up our manufacturing operations by investing in world-class, Industry 4.0 manufacturing facilities. Aligning ourselves to the ‘Make in India’ initiative and leveraging the PLI scheme, we intend to manufacture certain components in-house at this facility. We are well on our trajectory to become the largest Indian manufacturer in the air conditioning and refrigeration (AC&R) industry.”

Also read: Blue Star to invest ₹550 cr on new manufacturing plant at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

Ravindra Sannareddy said,“Blue Star’s choice to locate their production unit in Sri City, which will be their 6th unit in the country and the very first in Southern India, reiterates the fact that it is an attractive location for the consumer durables industry as well.”

“With the entry of Blue Star, and other AC&R majors like Daikin, a new ecosystem centred on white goods sector is shaping up, and this will in turn generate thousands of jobs for the local youth,” he said.

The plant, which will be built in 20 acres of land in the Domestic Tariff Zone (DTZ), is expected to be commissioned by October 2022. The plant will be developed in phases at a total investment of around ₹540 crore. The total capacity of the plant will be close to 1.2 million units and over 1,500 people will get employment. The facility will cater to the Southern markets and will be developed as an environmentally responsible and ecologically sustainable plant.