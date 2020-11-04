Bookings for Mahindra’s All New Thar cross 20,000

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Wednesday announced that its recently launched SUV, the all-new Thar has crossed 20,000 bookings, within a month of its launch.

The waiting period for the automobile ranges between 5 and 7 months, on select variants.

The company further said that it is fast tracking the process of increasing the production capacity both at its Nasik facility and the supplier end to meet demand and reduce the waiting period for the customers.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, “I must admit the response has surpassed all our expectations and production capacities. Hence the wait for the All-New Thar will be longer than expected. We sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience and unwavering confidence in us.”

“We had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and are now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January. This would help us bring down the waiting period to a reasonable timeline,” he added.

Mahindra had launched on October 2 at a price range of ₹9.80-13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Thar will be available in two trims, AX and LX, with prices starting at ₹9.80 lakh for the AX series and ₹12.49 lakh for the LX series (ex-showroom price, all India).

It commenced deliveries this month with the first delivery being made to Aakash Minda, the online auction winner. The company has also planned mega deliveries of over 500 Thars during the weekend, it said.