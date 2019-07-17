Bosch inaugurates new plant for development of power-train solutions in Bidadi

Bosch, a global supplier of technology and services, inaugurated its new plant in Bidadi (Phase II), located 35 kilometres from Bengaluru.

The Bidadi plant will act as a local hub for the development of Bosch’s power-train solutions and will manufacture automotive products such as common rail single-cylinder pumps and high-pressure rails. “It is important for Bosch to leverage our expertise in manufacturing operations and combine it with technology and digitalisation to build lean manufacturing facilities,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director (MD) and President, Bosch Group, India.

“Bosch is taking a further step toward more efficient, more flexible, and sustainable manufacturing in India in order to boost competitiveness and meet rising demand in the local market,” said Volkmar Denner, Chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH.

The company has invested 31 million euros in the new facility. The Bidadi plant will accommodate almost 2,500 associates by the end of 2019.

Largest ever relocation projects

Bidadi Phase II witnessed the shifting of around 2,000 people, as well as 760 units of machinery and equipment. This is one of the largest relocation projects ever undertaken by Bosch. The former manufacturing site, at Adugodi, is being converted into a high-tech engineering centre and is slated to become the largest Bosch technology campus outside Germany.

Carbon neutral by 2020

Bosch plans to be fully carbon neutral as early as next year.

The new facility is aligned with the blueprint of the “Carbon neutral – 2020” strategy, with initiatives such as energy analytics, environmental initiatives such as tree planting, the use of alternative fuel like Compressed Natural Gas for heating, and solar power capacity of 8.7 megawatts peak in 2018. The sun accounts for approximately 30 per cent of the power consumed by the plant.

Denner said, “ We, at Bosch, see climate action as our responsibility, and believe we have to act now. The company has undertaken initiatives to build environmentally friendly manufacturing sites across the globe, and the Bidadi plant is the latest result of this effort.”