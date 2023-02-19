Bosch India, a leading player in mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, energy and building technology, says India will largely continue to be a 75 per cent ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) market even by 2030 even as it said the EV market will continue to grow on its low base. Soumitra Bhattacharya, President & MD, Bosch Limited said that the company is likely to grow this year by 15-20 percent. Edited Excerpts:

Q The current state of the auto market in India.

The peak of 2018-19 (passenger car sales) was crossed in FY23 for certain segments. So if I break up the segments, 4 million was crossed in FY19, and 4.4 million in FY23 is likely to happen. And if we have a GDP of 6% plus, there’s the likelihood of a 4.7 or 4.8 million sales. So that augurs well. We have higher content, higher values, and average realisation prices.

And if you see LCV’s (Light Commercial Vehicles), the peak of 2018-19 is also getting crossed rarely. What is not getting crossed is HCV of 480,000. And if you take the current number of 370,000, you are comparing apples with oranges. The 480,000 will take some time to reach. If you look at three-wheelers at 1.25 million, we are (currently) touching around anywhere between 800 to 900K.

Two-wheelers, the base price at that time in 2018-19 was anywhere between 65,000 to 80,000. Today, it is anywhere between 1,10,000 to 1,45,000. So we have different technologies, higher content, and of course, prices have gone up from the base price. So in summary, I would say that India, relatively, in the automotive market is doing well, and we will continue to see this.

Q How has Bosch performed?