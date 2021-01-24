Companies

BPCL launches customer promotion for SmartDrive

Our Bureau MUMBAI | Updated on January 24, 2021 Published on January 24, 2021

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched a retail campaign where customers could fetch benefits up to 100X Petromiles fuelling petrol and speed, through a scratch card in the Smart Drive App after each transaction.

BPCL SmartDrive is a mobile fuelling app offering smart convenience, smart savings, smart security, smart safety and smart rewards.

Every transaction gets the customer Petromiles which can be redeemed for attractive rewards.

SmartDrive App has a customer base of 100,000 users with over ₹200 million worth monthly transactions as a part of the company’s dedicated service of safe, contactless, convenient, and digital payment application-cum-enabled fuel rewards program.

Through the current “Get 100X Bonus Petromiles” campaign, BPCL expects to expand its customer base ten-fold to one million who will experience the value proposition through the SmartDrive fuel rewards program and help in enhancing digital transactions through its fuel stations in keeping with the country’s drive towards digital transformation.

P S Ravi, Executive Director (Retail), BPCL said: “We are taking a step further in strengthening the digitization process while ensuring consumer safety and trust with our brand. Steering the loyalty program, ensuring optimum customer satisfaction and in-store experience has been a prime focus for BPCL. Additionally, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions to our customers while adding value to our business.”

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
