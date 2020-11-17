Brahmins unveils new logo, targets ₹100-cr biz this fiscal

Brahmins, south India’s leading spices and breakfast powder maker, is targeting a business turnover of ₹100 crore in the current fiscal, up from the previous year’s figure of ₹85 crore.

The group’s fourth factory will start commercial operations in Paingottoor near Thodupuzha in January 2021. The ₹6-crore facility is coming up on 10 acres of land with fully automatic facilities, which will increase the group’s capacity to 12,000 tonnes per year, said Sreenath Vishnu, Executive Director, Brahmins Foods.

The company also unveiled a new corporate identity and package designs as part of its ongoing expansion plans and positioning strategy. Through the new logo and packaging designs, the brand reiterates its vegetarian promise and commitment to quality, he said.

In Kerala’s ₹1,500-crore spices and breakfast powder market, Brahmins has got only less than 5 per cent market share, mainly because of the company’s focus on the vegetarian segment, which is still in its nascent stage.

“Secondly, we don’t focus on volumes now as we believe it will affect quality,” he said. The company also wanted to restrict its export share to around 20 per cent and concentrate on the domestic market, given the huge and untapped potential, he said.

Exports are also on the rise, especially to West Asia, UK, US, Canada and Australia. The brand is also keen on expanding its presence across India, and as a first step, it spread across Karnataka through Reliance Fresh and other modern trade outlets. Brahmins’ products will also be available in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh soon, he said.

Last year, the group had added coconut oil to its product range, and as a brand variation, had launched premium instant coffee under the brand name Viktor, sourcing Coorg coffee from the Tatas. In the coming days, Viktor will add new variants, including pure coffee. Viktor’s various coffee varieties are specially mixed by Tatas for the company, he added.