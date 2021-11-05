Brand ‘Cairn’ now exclusively owned by Cairn Oil & Gas

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Cairn Energy PLC, the Scottish oil and gas exploration company that is also commonly referred to as Cairn Energy, will change its name by December 2021, as the brand “Cairn” is exclusively owned by Vedanta’s division Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta said Friday in a release. The two entities - Cairn Energy and Cairn Oil and Gas, formerly known as Cairn India – are completely different entities and the Vedanta’s unit has nothing to do with the Cairn Energy PLC retrospective tax dispute case, the release added.
“Vedanta (Cairn Oil & Gas business) reiterates that it is a separate entity with no connection to Cairn Energy PLC. Cairn Energy PLC, the Scottish oil and gas exploration company that is also commonly referred to as Cairn Energy, will discontinue the use of the brand name ‘Cairn’ as part of its corporate identity by December 2021. The brand ‘Cairn’ is exclusively owned by Vedanta,” the company's statement said.
Commenting on the development, Vedanta CEO Sunil Duggal said, “When Cairn Energy PLC exited its Indian operations in 2011 after selling its stake to Vedanta Group, it continued to use the brand name ‘Cairn’ though the brand ‘Cairn’ is owned by Vedanta (erstwhile Cairn India). At Vedanta, we have since then extensively invested in the company and expanded its footprint across the length and breadth of the country.”
After being taken over by the Vedanta Group, the company, Cairn India, disassociated itself from Cairn Energy PLC, the former having no association with Cairn Energy PLC and with both companies being separate legal entities with different promoters/shareholders. Cairn India was later merged into Vedanta in 2017.
Meanwhile, Prachur Sah, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, stated, “The dissociation of Cairn Oil & Gas from Scottish company Cairn Energy was always a matter of fact. This clarity will help us disengage from issues involving Cairn Energy.”
