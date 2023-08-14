From putting the spotlight on India’s handlooms to remembering the contribution of the country’s freedom fighters, India Inc is gearing up for Independence Day celebrations with campaigns seeped in patriotic fervour. Over the years, the occasion has emerged as a key opportunity for brands to connect with consumers.

Business and Brand Strategy Specialist Harish Bijoor said, “Independence day is a day when the passions of Indians rule high. The day enjoys an immense degree of consumer chemistry. And therefore, a great day for brands to use, as they unleash new products, re-brand and make available offers of every kind.”

Take for instance : Tata Tea Premium, which is paying homage to India’s diverse artform through its limited-edition pack collections, that are inspired from the handlooms of India, as part of its Desh Ka Garv initiative. Smartwatch brand Noise too has partnered with folk artisans at MeMeraki and Indian art curator Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya to create special edition watch faces which “reflect India’s rich heritage” and can be downloaded by consumers.

Diverse range

Godrej Industries’ Independence Day digital campaign #AsYouWishIndia highlights its diverse range of essential products and services that have become part of the citizen’s daily lives. In a statement, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries said, “As India celebrates its 76 th Independence Day, we at Godrej Industries take pride in being a part of our nation’s incredible journey and appreciate the opportunity to empower every Indian through our innovative products and solutions.”

Meanwhile, Britannia’s ‘1947% More History’ campaign focuses on the inspiring stories of India’s few living freedom fighters through an Augmented Reality experience that can be accessed through a range of its products.

“Marketers are always on the lookout for moments of significance. These are religious, cultural, social, political and national. Independence Day is an obvious choice as it has national significance and appeal. However the challenge is in developing a rational connect with the occasion,” said Jessie Paul, CEO, Paul Writer.

Brands and e-commerce platforms have also been busy with promotional offers and Independence Day sales since early August. According to estimates released by Unicommerce, Independence Day sales witnessed a 23 per cent surge between August 4-14 this year compared to last year with volumes growing across key segments.

