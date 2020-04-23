Bridgestone India provides PPE kits to hospitals

Tyre maker Bridgestone India said that it has supplied over 10,000 Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) to hospitals in rural and urban areas in Pune, Indore and Dhar, which includes 7,820 complete sets.

Bridgestone India reached out to hospitals, stranded migrant labourers and truck drivers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, covering major industrial cities such as Pune, Indore, Dhar, Nanded, Aurangabad, Ranchi, Mumbai, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Bridgestone India, through its relief work, has fed around 1.65 lakh meals to the stranded migrant workers and provided 3,744 truckers with emergency survival kits, inclusive of grocery and personal safety items and hygiene products, for 15 days, it said.

“Providing Personal Protective Equipment for medical and paramedical staff is the dire need of the hour. Also, migrant workers and stranded truckers in various parts of the country are in need of urgent attention. Providing lifesaving kits to these communities can ensure their safety. We are trying to reach the people through various efforts and it is our way to serve” said Parag Satpute Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

The relief work was planned by Bridgestone India’ s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team in collaboration with Rotary Club of Pune and Samaan Social Development Society, Indore.