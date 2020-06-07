Brigade Group to reopens its hotels from June 8

As a gesture of its solidarity, a special discount of 30 per cent on Dine-In services is being offered to all doctors and healthcare workers who have rendered yeoman service to the nation during this crisis.

The hotel staff are being trained regularly to adapt to the new way of operating and following high safety measures to create a safe space for guests to stay and dine in as well as for themselves to work in. Takeaway and food delivery will continue to be a focus area for the hotels. The teams have ensured selection of quality dishes in their menus, best suited for safe delivery, and have worked on improved packaging along with contactless delivery.

In a statement the company said, its hotels have further improved their safety standards and are scrupulously following extreme cleanliness and operational protocols formulated under the safety labels launched respectively by its International Operators. The new protocols follow all the fundamental norms laid down by the government, including social distancing, temperature checks, mandatory usage of face masks and additional measures that include check-in and check-out, contactless payment options, thorough deep cleaning of guest rooms and public areas with the industry’s safest products, installation of sanitizer stations, improved F&B standards in restaurants and upgraded food procurement and handling and packing processes in the kitchens.

These include the three Grand Mercure hotels in Bengaluru, Mysuru and GIFT City Gandhinagar, Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway, Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse and Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark. Strict safety & hygiene procedures have been put in place to comply with the SOPs laid down by the Government to protect guests’ and employees’ safety & well-being.

Following the ‘Unlock 2.0’ norms, Brigade Group, Bengaluru is all set to reopen its hotels to the public from Monday, June 8th, 2020.

