Britannia net jumps 23% to ₹495 crore in Q2

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Biscuit-maker Britannia Industries reported a 23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹495 crore for the quarter ending September 30. The net profit for the corresponding quarter last year stood at ₹403 crore.
Consolidated sales, during the quarter under review, saw an 11 per cent jump year-on-year to ₹3,354 crore (₹3,023 crore).
On a standalone basis, net profit and sales stood at ₹462 crore and ₹3,161 crore respectively.
According to Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries, the company, in Q2FY21, was able to get its “full range of products to the market” and focussed on efficiency in distribution, followed continuous replenishment system of distribution and inched closer to normalcy in advertising and promotions.
“All adjacent businesses too delivered a healthy profitable growth,” he said adding that Covid-19 brought tectonic shifts in economic growth and consumer behaviour. Although the Government-ended lockdown, “it appears that it will take a while for the situation to normalise”.
On the cost front, Britannia said it “witnessed moderate inflation in price of key raw materials”. Accordingly, it expects prices to be stable going forward, “given the positive outlook on monsoon and harvest.”
“We sustained a large part of the efficiency gains that were witnessed in the previous quarter viz., supply chain efficiencies, reduction in wastages and fixed costs leverage. These measures helped us sequentially sustain the shape of our business and record a massive 390 bps increase in operating profit during the quarter versus last year,” Berry said in a statement.
The company is keeping a close watch on macro-economic factors, changes in laws, evolving consumer behaviour and is framing its medium-term strategy in accordance with this “dynamic situation”, the statement added,
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...