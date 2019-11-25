BSES and Ola Electric to set-up electric vehicle battery swapping stations in Delhi

Realme X2 Pro review: Phone stacked with latest specs
A big battery that charges in 30 minutes, the latest Snapdragon, a 64MP camera, and that 90Hz screen all made ...
BSES Discoms and Ola Electric will be setting-up battery swapping and charging stations in the national capital.
A company statement said that while BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) will set-up the station in South and West Delhi, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) will do so in East and Central Delhi.
The agreement, valid for a period of three years, is a first of its kind in Delhi. These EV Battery Swapping Stations will be set-up at mutually identified locations. Electric vehicles (two and three wheelers and E Rickshaws) will be able to avail the services at these stations.
Looking at the response, their number will be increased. Some of these stations will also have a provision for charging electric cars, the BSES statement said.
As part of the agreement, Ola Electric will manage and operate these stations through a cloud based software system. On its part, BSES will facilitate in identification of strategic locations for battery swapping (and charging) stations, depending on the optimum usage and potential of electric vehicles in the area, the statement added.
Commenting on the partnership, PR Kumar, BSES-Yamuna Power Limited CEO said, “Setting-up of battery swapping stations will virtually eliminate the wait-time for charging, thus removing a major impediment preventing the adoption of EVs.”
Also commenting on the same, Amal Sinha, BSES-Rajdhani Power Limited CEO said, “Setting-up of battery swapping stations will not only boost the adoption of EVs, but also help in reducing power-theft by E-Rickshaws.”
