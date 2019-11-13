Building trust with prospective customers, the fintech way

Any marketer in the financial services sector knows how difficult it is to stand out from the crowd. The world of fintech is not just about the technology, but also about being creative, original and innovative, and BFSI marketers have a difficult time balancing multiple priorities.

A product innovation to commemorate 150 years of The Tata Group, the #HarDinSahiHai campaign ticks all the requisite parameters.

The #HarDinSahiHai campaign takes #MutualFundSahiHai to the next level, says MVS Murthy, Head Marketing, Digital at Tata Asset Management Limited. "One does not need to wait for a festival or for markets to adjust to start investing. Besides some of our funds allow investment in smaller ticket sizes. #HarDinSahiHai not only transcends starting of an investors' journey but also encourages investors with smaller ticket sizes to make a start."

Market strategy

Given that the mutual fund industry is at the cusp of realising the Rs100 trillion mark, fintech marketers are leveraging the power of content and delivering their message in a language that investors can easily understand.

Tata Asset Management has been working on 'the B30 markets'. "B30 are the cities beyond the Top 30 cities. At an industry level there is an endeavour to increase penetration of mutual funds from smaller towns. These are locations that have shown double digit growth. With internet and digitisation strengthening the banking eco-system, and mobile penetration increasing manifold and data getting cheaper, lot more people are doing online shopping. The opportunity is to use this comfort level to promote online investing," says Murthy.

Podcast for investor education

Eager to connect with consumers in B30 cities, Tata MF has come up with a fictional podcast in Hindi that aims to educate investors about mutual funds. The audio series 'Ishq Bhi, Risk Bhi' comprises 10 episodes.

Murthy says it is the first audio drama for investor education. "As a brand we are keenly focused on new investors who are entering the workforce and also the professional education setup," he adds.

'Ishq Bhi, Risk Bhi’ campaign

The audio drama comprises a love triangle between a protagonist who is smitten by the lady he meets for an arranged marriage discussion. "There is another lady in his office who has a soft corner for our friend," says Murthy. "An under-current of the need to create wealth for a better life keeps flowing throughout the narrative, with every meeting among these three characters leading to newer resolves, some apprehensions and even exasperation of being too ambitious of one’s financial goals," he adds.

All of this is being anchored by a certain 'Mamaji' the boy’s uncle who is a financial advisor by profession, who also plays Dr Cupid. Ten episodes of 10 minutes each have already reached over 50,000 listeners from Tier II cities in six weeks from launch.

"We have leveraged the power of audio, in the background, even as one focuses on one's current tasks. This campaign again reiterates our approach: relevance to consumers, content richness and delivery," Murthy adds.

The show attempts to educate the audience about mutual funds by taking them along the journey of the show’s fictional characters, whose life decisions mimic the complexity of real-life investment choices.