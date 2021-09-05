Business reorganisation committee to give recommendations by mid Nov: Sterlite Tech CEO

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Digital networks integrator Sterlite Technologies' board-approved committee, which is looking into road map for reorganisation of the businesses in a tax and regulatory efficient manner, is expected to give its recommendations by mid-November, a top official said.
STL Group CEO Anand Agarwal said that much of the reorganisation exercise is likely be put into action this financial year.
"By November, the recommendations of the committee will be in, some parts of actioning will also happen. The reorganisation is expected to take place in a phased manner and I believe in the current financial year, most of the significant shifts will happen," Agarwal told PTI.
STL has done half a dozen acquisitions over last few years in different geographies, including UK based network integration company Clearcomm and Italy-based optical interconnect products company Optotec.
The proposed reorganisation is aimed at simplifying the overall corporate structure, offering a clear growth path for each of its four business units -- optical, services, software and wireless.
In July this year, STL board had given in-principle approval for considering reorganisation of its businesses, in a tax and regulatory efficient manner.
The board had also constituted and authorised a committee to recommend the final road map for reorganisation of its businesses, including making applications with appropriate government, regulatory and statutory authorities and taking all necessary steps in that regard.
With its portfolio spanning optical fibre and cables, network design and deployment as well as network software, Pune-based STL positions itself as an integrated solutions provider for global data networks, with optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil.
Sterlite Technologies (STL) recently announced plans to expand its optical fibre manufacturing capability, including new facilities in the US and UK with total investment of about ₹200 crore.
The optical fibre cable capacity will be boosted to 42 million fibre kilometres, from 33 million fibre kilometres.
These capacity enhancements will enable the extensive fibre build-outs planned across US, Europe, and UK to boost rural broadband and 5G programs.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...