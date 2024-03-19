Cadila Pharmaceuticals has launched a novel iron injection to addressIron Deficiency Anaemia. The product available as Redshot FCM -- fortified with the advanced Ferric Carboxymallose formulation --- is designed for administration to both adults and paediatric patients over one year of age, especially those with oral iron intolerance, an official release said on Tuesday.

“Redshot Injection is an intravenous iron preparation that not only delivers effective amounts of iron, but also boasts an exemplary safety profile. With superior tolerability and minimal to zero risk of anaphylaxis, Redshot accelerates the improvement of haemoglobin levels and efficiently replenishes depleted iron stores. Offering heightened tolerance, the intravenous delivery of iron facilitates the utilisation of high doses in a single administration,” the company added.

Dr. Rajiv I. Modi, Chairman and Managing Director of Cadila Pharmaceuticals, said, “This innovation exemplifies our commitment to pharmaceutical excellence, contribution to the safe motherhood initiative, and correction of iron deficiency anaemia. It not only offers superior tolerance, but also presents a transformative approach to replenishing iron stores rapidly and efficiently.”

Anaemia, characterised by impaired physical activity, general weakness, lethargy, and fatigue, often goes unnoticed and is inadequately managed, particularly in pregnancy, the elderly population, and cancer patients.

