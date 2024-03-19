Olectra Greentech has received a letter of award from Assam State Transport Corporation for the supply of 10 electric buses.

The contract is valued at ₹15.14 crore and is to be executed within 90 days, the company said in its stock exchange filing.

In February 2024, the company, along with Evey Trans Pvt Ltd, received a contract from Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking for supply, operation and maintenance of 2,400 electric buses on gross cost contract basis.

The stock closed at ₹1,702 on the NSE, down by 0.72 per cent, in Tuesday’s trade.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit