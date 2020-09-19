CAMS raises ₹243 crore from anchor investors

School’s out for those not connected
Warburg Pincus-backed Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) has raised ₹243.01 crore from 35 anchor investors. The Chennai-based company has allotted 54.19 lakh shares at ₹1,230 apiece.
A total of 13 mutual funds have applied through 30 schemes.
Among the anchor investors are foreign portfolio investors such as SmallCap World Fund, HSBC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Caisse de Depot et Placement First State Investments, Eastspring Investments, Fidelity Investment Trust, Goldman Sachs, Govt of Singapore, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd Company, Amundi, Generation IM Fund, Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund, Jupiter South Asia Investment Company, Pari Washington India and WCM International.
The company is proposing to raise up to ₹2,242 crore through its initial public offering via an offer-for-sale of 18.24 crore equity shares.
The issue will open on September 21 and close on September 23, 2020, in a price band of ₹1,229-1,230 a share of face value ₹10 each.
The company will not receive any funds from the net proceeds.
