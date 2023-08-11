Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. has earned a coveted place on Forbes Asia’s “200 Best Under a Billion” list for 2023.

The selection process involved evaluating over 20,000 publicly traded companies spanning the Asia-Pacific region. The chosen 200 enterprises share a common characteristic of maintaining annual sales under $1 billion.

The stringent selection criteria encompassed comprehensive assessments, including debt management, sales growth, earnings-per-share performance, and returns on equity.

However, the shares were down by 3.25 per cent to ₹1,028 at 12.41 pm on NSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit