Carborundum Universal Ltd, part of the Murugappa Group, has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹112 crore for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2023, compared with ₹113 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share (on face value of ₹1 each per share).

Though the company reported better operating performance, higher tax outgo led to flat net profit in the December 2023 quarter.

Profit from operations stood at ₹153 crore (₹141 crore), while profit before tax was higher at ₹163 crore (₹147 crore).

Consolidated revenue from operations for the Q3 of this fiscal stood at ₹1,154 crore (₹1,187 crore).

On a standalone basis, the company’s net profit was higher at ₹80 crore in the December 2023 quarter (₹72 crore). Revenue from operations was flat at ₹643 crore.

For the first nine months of FY24, consolidated net profit grew to ₹334 crore (₹293 crore). Revenue from operations was higher at ₹3,501 crore (₹3,454 crore).

The debt-equity ratio at the consolidated level was 0.04. The capital expenditure incurred during the nine months was ₹154 crore at a consolidated level.

