New Delhi

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the continuation of the targeted subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year to be provided to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during FY25.

The subsidy component will be proportionately pro-rated for the 5 kg cylinder.

As on March 1, 2024 there are more than 10.27 crore PMUY beneficiaries. The total expenditure will be ₹12,000 crore for FY25. The subsidy is credited directly to bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries.

Average LPG consumption of PMUY consumers has increased by 29 per cent from 3.01 refills in FY20 to 3.87 refills (till January 2024) prorated for FY24. All PMUY beneficiaries are eligible for this targeted subsidy.

In October 2023, the government increased the targeted subsidy to ₹300 (from ₹200 earlier) per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per annum. As of February 1, 2024, the effective price of domestic LPG for PMUY consumers is ₹603 per 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder in Delhi.