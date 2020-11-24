CARS24 raises $200 million in Series E round led by DST Global

iPhone 12 set to become most popular of the line-up
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
CARS24, an online transaction platform for pre-owned vehicles, has raised $200 million in a Series E funding round led by DST Global, with participation from existing investors including Exor Seeds, Moore Strategic Ventures and Unbound.
The investment values the firm at over $1 billion, making it the latest unicorn.
The firm will use the funding for technology and product innovation and scale new business verticals, the company said in a statement.
“With this investment, we will continue to innovate our product and bolster our capabilities to provide the best experience for all parties — with sellers getting the best value for their car, and buyers getting to choose from a wide assortment of automobiles,” CARS24 Co-founder and CEO Vikram Chopra said.
CARS24 had recently forayed into the used two-wheelers category, while it had also acquired an NBFC license last year.
Founded in 2015 by Vikram Chopra, Mehul Agrawal, Ruchit Agarwal and Gajendra Jangid, CARS24 provides a platform to buy and sell pre-owned vehicles (cars and bikes) and provides financing options. The company operates in over 130 cities in India.
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
Price depends on, among other things, spot rate of the underlying commodity
While the precious metals looked weak, most of the other commodity groups gained last week. As a result, the ...
LME 3-month zinc hit a new 18-month high of $2,793 per tonne on Friday
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...