Companies

CARS24 raises $200 million in Series E round led by DST Global

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 24, 2020 Published on November 24, 2020

CARS24, an online transaction platform for pre-owned vehicles, has raised $200 million in a Series E funding round led by DST Global, with participation from existing investors including Exor Seeds, Moore Strategic Ventures and Unbound.

The investment values the firm at over $1 billion, making it the latest unicorn.

The firm will use the funding for technology and product innovation and scale new business verticals, the company said in a statement.

“With this investment, we will continue to innovate our product and bolster our capabilities to provide the best experience for all parties — with sellers getting the best value for their car, and buyers getting to choose from a wide assortment of automobiles,” CARS24 Co-founder and CEO Vikram Chopra said.

CARS24 had recently forayed into the used two-wheelers category, while it had also acquired an NBFC license last year.

Founded in 2015 by Vikram Chopra, Mehul Agrawal, Ruchit Agarwal and Gajendra Jangid, CARS24 provides a platform to buy and sell pre-owned vehicles (cars and bikes) and provides financing options. The company operates in over 130 cities in India.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 24, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.