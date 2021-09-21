Companies

CavinKare forays into men’s grooming segment

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 21, 2021

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & Director - FMCG, CavinKare

Launches pure-play personal care brand under BIKER’S.

As part of its 2.0 growth strategy, the Chennai-based FMCG major CavinKare on Tuesday forayed into the men’s grooming segment. Launching its first pure-play men’s personal care brand - BIKER’S - the company will offer a slew of products catering to hair and body care needs, exclusively for urban male.

Kick-starting the launch, it had also unveiled the first range of products in the shampoo category that is set to hit the markets starting in Tamil Nadu.

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & Director - FMCG, CavinKare, told newspersons, this foray into the men’s grooming category, which is expected to cross $1.2 billion by 2024, marks a significant step in the CavinKare 2.0 growth strategy. The men’s grooming market is expected to grow at 2.5 X in the next five years, he said.

There is an increased interest among urban male consumers for personal grooming products. “We spent nearly 2 years in R&D to develop an entire product line specifically curated to match the needs of urban male consumers,” he said.

The newly launched BIKER’S brand comprises products like 2-in-1 shampoo-conditioners, beard oil, beard cream and shower gel to satiate the needs of urban male. BIKER’S shampoo will be available in three variants – helmet damage repair - claimed to be first for helmet wearers, anti-dandruff and strong & bouncy.

The SKUs are available in 75 ml; 180 ml; 340 ml & sachets. The SKUs are priced starting from ₹80 to ₹415 while the sachets are priced at ₹2. The bottle is designed like a bike handlebar to resonate with the target consumer. The product will be available across retail outlets, kirana stores and select e-commerce sites, he said.

On the helmet damage shampoo, Vijayaraghavan said it helps in damage repair; reduces odour and itch and is anti-hair fall. It has the goodness of ‘moringa and aloe vera,’ he added.

The company will soon introduce shower gels; body wash and beard styling oils, he said.

Published on September 21, 2021

New launches
personal products
