The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at six places including the office of Moser Baer India Ltd in New Delhi. The CBI also conducted searches at the residential premises of present and former Directors of the company in the Capital.

A statement from the CBI said that a case was registered on August 17 against the company, present and former officials on the allegations of cheating and defrauding banks.

The CBI said that investigation is continuing.