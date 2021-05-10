Companies

CCI approves acquisition of 100% shareholding of Ingram Micro Inc by Imola Acquisition Corporation

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 10, 2021

Imola is a newly incorporated entity belonging to Platinum Equity Group

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding and sole control of Ingram Micro Inc. by Imola Acquisition Corporation.

The proposed combination concerns the proposed acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding and sole control of Ingram Micro Inc. together with its parent companies (i) GCL Investment Management Inc. and GCL Investment Holding Inc. and (ii) its direct and indirect subsidiaries (collectively referred to as Ingram Micro), an official release said.

Imola is a newly incorporated entity belonging to Platinum Equity Group. Platinum Equity Group specialises in the merger, acquisition and operation of companies that provide services and solutions to customers in a broad range of businesses, including information technology, telecommunications, logistics, metal services, manufacturing and distribution.

Ingram Micro is a US-headquartered IT company that specialises in technology distribution and logistics, cloud solutions, and e-commerce supply chain services, the release added.

