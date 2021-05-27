CCI nod for intra-group reorganisation of the Motherson Group

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given “deemed approval “ to a green channel notice filed for an intra-group reorganisation of the Motherson Group. The notice was filed by Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL), Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL), and Sumitomo Wiring Systems Limited (SWS).

The proposed combination is envisaged through following steps: MSSL’s entire domestic wiring harness undertaking (DWH Undertaking) will be demerged into a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of MSSL i.e., Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (MSWIL); and SAMIL will be amalgamated by absorption into MSSL, being the resultant company. Subsequently, MSSL will be renamed as Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (New SAMIL), an official release said.

MSSL is the flagship company of the Motherson Group and is a leading automotive component manufacturer for original equipment manufacturers. MSSL is in the business of manufacturing automotive components (such as wiring harness), vision systems, moulded and polymer products, etc.

SAMIL is the largest shareholder of MSSL. SAMIL provides operational, strategic, and management support to all Motherson Group companies. SAMIL is inter alia engaged in the business of manufacturing automotive components and ancillaries, including automotive lighting systems, extruded and injection moulding tools and components, air intake manifolds etc. SWS (Indirect Acquirer) is a Japanese company. It manufactures and sells wiring harnesses for automobiles and their components, electric wires, and cables for automobiles, electronic components for automobiles as well as components for electric vehicles, the release added.