CDSL standalone net jumps 82%

Central Depository Services (India) has reported a 67 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹46.73 crore for the Q1 of FY21 as against ₹27.91 crore posted for the same period year-ago. PAT on standalone basis rose 82 per cent at ₹37.01 crore (₹20.35 crore).
Consolidated revenues increased 17 per cent at ₹86.01 crore (₹73.43 crore) while standalone revenues were up 29 per cent at ₹66.96 crore (₹51.85 crore). During the Q1, the number of new active accounts rose by about 20 lakhs to 2.32 crores.
Nehal Vora, MD & CEO, said: “CDSL has ensured that our depository services continued to work seamlessly during the last quarter despite the unprecedented outbreak of the pandemic of Covid-19”.
After hitting a 52-week high of ₹361.80 on the NSE, shares of CDSL closed at ₹350.55, up 8.50 per cent.
