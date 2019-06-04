Companies

Centuary Mattresses commissions 240 KW solar system at plant near Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 04, 2019 Published on June 04, 2019

Centuary Mattresses is expected to eliminate approximately 329 tons of greenhouse emissions which would be an equivalent of plant 3,750 trees annually   -  via Twitter

Centuary Mattresses commissioned a 240 KW solar system at its Kazipally manufacturing plant located near Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Freyr Energy, a full-service solar provider, implemented the project.

After carefully analysing the energy requirement, costs, savings involved and while keeping the safety risk at minimum, Freyr Energy had commissioned a pilot project of 25 KW at Centuary’s Kazipally plant. Subsequent to the successful trial run, an additional 215 KW solar power plant was installed in March 2019.

With this installation, Centuary is expected to eliminate approximately 329 tons of greenhouse emissions which would be an equivalent of plant 3,750 trees annually. During the first year, the solar plant at Centuary would generate around 3.80 lakh KWh of clean power.

