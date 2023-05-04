Kolkata, May 4 Century Plyboards (India) Ltd is likely to announce its expansion and product diversification strategies for 2023-24 at a press conference on Thursday. The conference will be addressed by Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, Century Ply, later during the day.

The company has invested close to Rs 250 crore so far on the expansion of an MDF (medium density fibre) plant at Hoshiarpur and commercial production commenced towards the end of the last fiscal. The total estimated investment on the project is close to Rs 1,000 crore over a period of three years between FY-23 and FY-25.

It also has an upcoming greenfield MDF project in Andhra Pradesh, which is likely to be commissioned in H2FY24.

The company has also planned capacity addition in the laminate segment andexpects good growth from the segment moving forward. The laminate greenfield project in Andhra Pradesh is also expected to come on stream in Q2FY24.

