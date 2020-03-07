CEO’s Reading List: March 7

It was an event-packed week punctuated by many ups and downs. Worried you missed the big economy stories? Catch up with this curated list of BL’s big economy stories.

Stemming the slide

The Centre imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank at Rs 50,000 per depositor on the bank’s weak financials.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/yes-bank-board-superseded-rbi-says-reconstruction-plan-in-next-few-days/article30993401.ece?utm_source=taboola

How it happened

Here’s the chronology of events that led to this.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/how-yes-bank-has-been-searching-for-an-investor/article30997688.ece?utm_source=taboola

White Knight

SBI has been roped in to invest Rs 2450 crore in Yes Bank for a 49 per cent stake.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/sbi-willing-to-invest-in-yes-bank-says-rbi/article31001725.ece?homepage=true

New hit

Mutual funds may face a fresh round of troubles from Yes Bank’s AT1 bond defaults.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/exposure-to-yes-bank-may-be-cause-for-worry-for-mf-investors/article30997868.ece?homepage=true

Come crypto!

Industry welcomed the SC ruling that overturned RBI’s ban on digital currency.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/industry-welcomes-sc-ruling-that-lifts-ban-on-crypto-currency/article30979766.ece

Green shoots

Plenty of green shoots were visible in PMI numbers for February.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/manufacturing-activity-remained-strong-in-february-pmi-survey/article30961575.ece?utm_source=taboola

Rising rich

India’s super rich will double in four years says Wealth Report 2020.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/indias-ultra-wealthy-individuals-set-to-double-by-2024-report/article30992013.ece

Staying put

India Inc is reacting to the virus outbreak with travel advisories and event clampdowns.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/india-inc-in-preventive-mode-issues-travel-advisories-cautions-against-infection/article30993125.ece

Trade dent

An UN report puts the trade losses for India from the virus at $348 million

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/trade-impact-of-coronavirus-for-india-estimated-at-348-mn-un-report/article30988253.ece

Asia hit

Asia will be a key casualty of the coronavirus hit, says ADB.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/covid-19-global-gdp-may-lose-77-347-b-asia-to-take-massive-hit-says-adb/article31003309.ece