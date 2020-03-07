CEO’s Reading List: March 7

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
It was an event-packed week punctuated by many ups and downs. Worried you missed the big economy stories? Catch up with this curated list of BL’s big economy stories.
The Centre imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank at Rs 50,000 per depositor on the bank’s weak financials.
Here’s the chronology of events that led to this.
SBI has been roped in to invest Rs 2450 crore in Yes Bank for a 49 per cent stake.
Mutual funds may face a fresh round of troubles from Yes Bank’s AT1 bond defaults.
Industry welcomed the SC ruling that overturned RBI’s ban on digital currency.
Plenty of green shoots were visible in PMI numbers for February.
India’s super rich will double in four years says Wealth Report 2020.
India Inc is reacting to the virus outbreak with travel advisories and event clampdowns.
An UN report puts the trade losses for India from the virus at $348 million
Asia will be a key casualty of the coronavirus hit, says ADB.
