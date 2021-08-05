Cera Sanitaryware standalone Q1 net up at ₹13 crore

Cera Sanitaryware Limited posted a sharp surge in net profit for the quarter ended June 30. Standalone net profit stood at ₹13 crore against ₹3 crore in the same period last year, a four-fold jump over last year.

The company's standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹223 crore (Rs 143 crore) for the quarter.

Consolidated net profit stood at ₹12 crore against a net loss of ₹2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹228 crore against ₹146 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's operating margins and sales improved due to economic revival as the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown started subsiding. Operating margins increased nearly 3.5 times to 9.13 per cent during the quarter against 2.59 per cent in the same quarter last year.

CERA shares ended positive at ₹4623.75, up by 0.52% on the BSE on Thursday.