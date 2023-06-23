The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has permitted APTransco to claim an additional ₹114 crore from the inter-state utilities towards yearly transmission charges for 40 inter-state transmission lines owned by it between Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States.

APTransco had filed a petition before CERC for determination of yearly transmission charges for inter-state transmission lines in between Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States for the period from 2014-15 to 2018-19 as per CERC’s Regulations of Sharing of charges & losses of Inter-State Transmission lines.

Initially, the CERC had issued tariff orders for 2016-17 to 2018-19 only, refusing to determine tariff for the period 2014-16. The corporation approached APTEL (Appellate Tribunal for Electricity), New Delhi which directed CERC to consider for determination of transmission charges for 2014-16 as well.

