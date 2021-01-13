Companies

CESC Q3 profit rises 3% to ₹182 crore

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on January 13, 2021 Published on January 13, 2021

Despite a near flat standalone revenue, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group flagship, CESC Ltd reported an over 3 per cent jump in net profit to ₹182 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net profit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal stood at ₹176 crore.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations, for the period under review, stood at ₹1,659 crore, a less than one per cent YoY increase over ₹1,648 crore it reported in the year-ago-period.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit saw a near 25 per cent jump to ₹328 crore, YoY, on an over 8 per cent rise in revenue from operations to ₹2,539 crore in Q3FY21.

According to a stock market notification, the company – which is into distribution and generation of power pan-India – does not expect much of an impact of the pandemic on its business; “except some lower demand and its consequential impact on supply and collection from consumers”.

Interim dividend

The board has also recommended an interim dividend of ₹45, per equity share of face value ₹10 each, for FY21.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 13, 2021
CESC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.