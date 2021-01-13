CESC Q3 profit rises 3% to ₹182 crore

Despite a near flat standalone revenue, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group flagship, CESC Ltd reported an over 3 per cent jump in net profit to ₹182 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net profit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal stood at ₹176 crore.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations, for the period under review, stood at ₹1,659 crore, a less than one per cent YoY increase over ₹1,648 crore it reported in the year-ago-period.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit saw a near 25 per cent jump to ₹328 crore, YoY, on an over 8 per cent rise in revenue from operations to ₹2,539 crore in Q3FY21.

According to a stock market notification, the company – which is into distribution and generation of power pan-India – does not expect much of an impact of the pandemic on its business; “except some lower demand and its consequential impact on supply and collection from consumers”.

Interim dividend

The board has also recommended an interim dividend of ₹45, per equity share of face value ₹10 each, for FY21.