Chip crunch forces carmakers to cut down on bells and whistles

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
The prolonged struggle to get semiconductors has made carmakers devise desperate countermeasures, including doing away with some non-essential features like wireless cell phone charging and others, in cars that are dependent on the chips.
German carmaker Volkswagen is the latest to join the bandwagon as it looks to improve production and bring down the waiting period on its models. Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) have either rolled out models devoid of certain creature comforts or are in the process of implementing the plan.
M&M is offering step-down variants of the newly launched, high-in-demand XUV700, to customers who feel discouraged to wait for the variant they had booked. For instance, the chip-dependent wireless mobile charging feature has been removed by M&M in the flagship SUV before being offered to the customer.
The stripped-down variants carry adjusted price based on the changes made to the variant. M&M, however, clarified that the customer is not forced to buy such variants and the decision to switch rests entirely on the buyer.
A modern generation car could have as many as 200 chips controlling a variety of features including entertainment systems, airbags, GPS, route mapping, backup cameras, collision avoidance sensors and others such Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The fully loaded variant of the XUV700 comes with 170 chips, some of which power the ADAS.
The number of chips powering a vehicle depends on the level of technology employed by it. An electric car, thus, has a much higher number of chips than internal combustion engine cars.
Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Yes we are thinking about it. Whenever we do it, we will do it in a way which suits our brand. It's not that VW will compromise on safety features. There are features which we can rationally explain to customers with a price proposition. Right now, the biggest bottleneck is the infotainment system.”
Volkswagen is reporting a waiting period of 3-4 months on the newly launched Taigun SUV because of shortage in chip availability. Its sister brand Skoda also has the Kushaq selling in the same segment. Being a competitor brand, VW has little headroom as there is the risk of the buyer switching to a rival brand. Unlike its competitors, VW India does not procure the chips on its own but depends entirely on its headquarters in Germany for the allotment for India.
With the XUV700 getting cumulative bookings of more than 70,000 units, M&M claims that consumer response for the SUV has made it the company’s best product rollout to date. As of mid-November, the Mumbai-based company had pending orders of 1,60,000 units, including bookings for the XUV700. During the September quarter, M&M lost total production of 32,000 vehicles owing to the chip shortage.
Based on the monthly volume numbers, Tata Motors has emerged as the winner in managing the chip crunch. The company has consistently upped production, including the launch of a new mini SUV Punch. The company also managed to bring down the use of chips per model by using different components thereby optimising the number of semiconductors.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...