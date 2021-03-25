Chola MS launches Denxpert Legal software in India

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd and Denxpert EHS&S Software Ltd of Hungary have announced the launch of Denxpert Legal software in India.

Denxpert Legal is a digital tool for regulatory mapping and assurance in matters pertaining to environment health and safety. This will help industries comply with legal regulations at both facility and the corporate level, said a statement.

Denxpert Legal is widely used in over 300 corporates including Fortune 500 companies primarily in Europe and US.

“Denxpert Legal is an advanced digital tool. With our 25+ years of EHS regulatory assurance consulting experience, we have developed and customised this to suit the Indian industry’s requirement, said Subba Rao, Chief Executive, Chola MS Risk Services Ltd.