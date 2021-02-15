Cholayil Pvt Ltd embarks on direct-to-consumer strategy

At a time when there is accelerated adoption of digital platforms for purchases, Cholayil Pvt Ltd, which sells Ayurveda soap brand Medimix, is rolling out its direct-to-consumer strategy.

The company, which launched its own brand site last month, is leveraging on the platform to offer a diversified range of personal care products beyond soaps.

Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman and Managing Director, Cholayil Pvt Ltd, said, “We have a range of products that we sell in export markets under the brand Medimix such as facewashes, shampoos and bodywashes. We are now leveraging on our D2C platform to launch these products in the domestic market. Within a month of the launch, we have got a good response for these products.”

“It is quite interesting the way our D2C reach is growing. We are getting orders from even faraway locations in the Jammu & Kashmir and the North-East. Our efforts are to gain maximum consumers from North, East and West. The D2C business is helping us in generating lot of data and insights about who our real consumers are. Also, it gives us an opportunity to test out new products directly with consumers,” he told BusinessLine.

Export business

The company, also known for personal care brands such as Cuticura and Krishna Thulasi, said it is looking to launch more exclusive products on its D2C site in the coming days for the domestic market. At the same time it is venturing into newer export markets.

“Exports contribute nearly 40 per cent to our business. We have a strong presence in the GCC markets and slowly we are also expanding to other South-East Asian countries and seeing good demand for our products even from non-Indian consumers in countries such as Vietnam, Taiwan and Cambodia, besides in other regions such as the US. The shift towards natural and herbal personal care products is not just happening in India but across the globe,” Cholayil added.

Ayurveda products

Buoyed by the strong demand for Ayurveda-backed products, the personal care company is also looking to expand the reach of its premium Ayurveda brand Sadhev through exclusive stores. “Currently, our premium Ayurveda brand Sadhev is only sold through e-commerce marketplaces and our D2C site. It is an independent brand and so we are charting out its growth strategy accordingly. We plan to launch exclusive brand stores in the key five metros to grow its reach and so that consumers can experience the entire range of products,” he said.

The range of products sold under brand Sadhev include body oils, shampoos, premium soaps, face oils among other products.