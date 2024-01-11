Chronic pain management platform FlexifyMe has raised ₹10 crore in its seed funding round co-led by IvyCap Ventures and Flipkart Ventures. The round also saw the participation of GSF, Chandigarh Angels, Venture Catalyst and Ah! Ventures.

The Pune-based startup had earlier raised $1.3 million from Amit Ratanpal, Sachin Anand and Dipen Shah.

The proceeds would be utilised to create an impact on chronic pain management, incorporating cutting edge technology and progressive exercises, according to statement by FlexifyMe.

Founded in 2021 by Manjeet Singh and Amit Bhayani, FlexifyMe provides personalised chronic pain management solutions using AI, machine learning and data analytics. Its software analyses joint movements, connecting users with expert orthos, physiotherapists, and yoga therapists, providing a permanent solution to chronic pain.

According to FlexifyMe, it aims to assist corporates in comprehending ergonomic challenges, eradicating postural misalignments, enhancing employee productivity, and ensuring continuous health monitoring—contributing to stress alleviation and overall improvement in lifestyle disorders. The company claims to have a user base of more than 50,000 from 25 countries.

Mumbai-based IvyCap Ventures has invested in a wide array of startups including Purplle, Miko, Purple Tutor, Bewakoof, Eggoz, GMetriXR, Deep Rooted and NymbleUp among others.