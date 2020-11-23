CIFT, Yesen Sustain for collaborative research to de-carbonise fishing industry

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has signed an MoU with Kochi-based Yesen Sustain Company for collaborative research on de-carbonising the fishing Industry by introducing clean and sustainable technologies and solutions.
The collaborative research will be conducted for developing hybrid propulsion systems for fishing vessels and sustainable cold chain solutions for distributions. The proposed products are to be branded as ‘Net to Plate’ and ‘Harbour to Plate’.
The MoU was signed by Yesen Sustain Company CEO George Mathew and MM Prasad, Director-in-Charge, CIFT.
Yesen Sustain is a joint venture between Yesen Energia and TeamSustain Ltd. Yesen Sustain has been established with the mandate to provide unique clean tech and sustainable products and solutions, which help fight and mitigate climate change.
CIFT work on seaweeds for boosting Covid immunity gets WHO recognition
Today, the fishing industry is poised with two major challenges – huge emissions to the eco system and lack of cold chain with traceability for distribution. Approximately 0.59 to 2.4 tonnes of Co2 is emitted for per tonne of fish catch, another 1 tonne of Co2 per tonne for various distribution channels. In addition to these, more than 20 per cent of the catch is lost due to lack of efficient cold chain facilities.
George Mathew said the products, which will be developed through this collaborative research, will revolutionise the fishing sector by making it efficient, sustainable and traceable. The company is committed to expanding its distribution channel to other food products categories as well, including milk, fruits, vegetables, and meat products, and will launch its first product under the ‘Harbor to Plate’ brand by December.
