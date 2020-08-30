CIL plans board level post to push biz development

The board of Coal India Ltd has approved creating an additional board level post in the PSU and its subsidiaries.

According to a Coal India report, the post of Director (Business Development) will be created to identify and develop new business opportunities. “The board of directors...had approved creation of board level post of Director (Business Development) in CIL (Coal India) and its subsidiaries as per Companies Act, 2013, Listing Regulations and DPE guideline,” the world’s largest coal miner said in its latest report.

There is a need for an additional board level post that can drive the company’s future business, increase its revenue, identify and develop new business opportunities and build and expand the presence of the company, both locally as well as in the global markets, it said.