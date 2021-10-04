Cipla to sell Lilly’s Trulicity, Humalog diabetes treatments in India

India's Cipla has signed a deal with Eli Lilly to sell and distribute two of the U.S. drugmaker's best-selling diabetes treatments in the country, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Lilly will transfer its rights in India to sell, promote and distribute its Trulicity and Humalog products, while continuing to maintain its existing operating model for the remaining portfolio of its products, the companies said.

The deal will allow Cipla to expand access to the drugs in the country with the second-highest number of diabetic people in the world. India has more than 70 million adults with diabetes,according to government estimates.

Also read: Cipla records fresh highs on nod for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

Trulicity, a once-weekly shot to control blood sugar through the week, is Lilly's best-selling drug that raked in sales of $1.54 billion in the second quarter. Its Humalog, a fast-acting insulin injection, is also a key part of its diabetes portfolio.“Developing strategic partnerships to adopt different operating models is the key to... make innovative medicines available to more people in India,” said Luca Visini, Lilly's Managing Director for the Indian subcontinent.

“Cipla has a strong local footprint and is well established to expand access to (Trulicity and Humalog) around India.”