Cipla witnesses 3 senior-level exits including India business CEO

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 04, 2020 Published on August 04, 2020

Drug firm Cipla has witnessed three senior-level exits, including that of the company’s Executive Vice-President and CEO for India business Nikhil Chopra.

The other two executives are Nikhil Lalwani, head of India prescription business, and Kunal Khanna, cluster head of chronic and emerging business development and portfolio.

“They have served significant tenures in Cipla; we deeply value their contribution, respect their professional aspirations and wish them all the best,” Cipla said in a statement.

The company’s rich legacy of care and strong sense of purpose rooted in a culture of meritocracy and high performance standards have made Cipla an employer of choice for several industry leaders, it added. Cipla is a professionally run organisation with robust talent management and succession development processes.

“Our business momentum continues to be on strong footing and we are backed by a solid workforce of 23,000 employees who are driving Cipla in its next growth phase,” the statement said.

Chopra joined the company in 1996 and has served in various leadership positions across India.

The company, however, did not share the reasons for the exits.

Shares of Cipla closed at Rs 713.85 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.46 per cent from its previous close.

