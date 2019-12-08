Citroen set for India entry with digitised sales process

Set to kick off India journey next year, European auto major Groupe PSA is initially targeting ten cities for Citroen brand through smaller, yet highly digitised showrooms, with an aim to help its dealers to invest judiciously on premises, as per a senior company official.

The company, which formally announced to enter the Indian market with Citroen brand early this year, is looking to create a seamless digital experience for prospective customers of its first model — C5 Aircross SUV.

“Through our network, we aim to bring in a digital disruption for a seamless customer experience,” Citroen India’s Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Roland Bouchara told PTI. Prospective buyers will be able to research and chose model variants, transact for finance and insurance digitally, he added. With high digital intervention, the brand aims to have comparatively smaller sales outlets in the country.

“Since we are setting up a new network, we are proposing a different business model to our dealers, wherein we will have relatively smaller showrooms but digitalised,” said Bouchara. It will ensure a competitive premises investment, but a stronger all encompassing digital environment, he added.

“To support the launch of the C5 Aircross SUV, we will initially cover ten cities through Citron network,” he said. This will include all the key metro and tier-1 cities where the brand sees potential buyers for the C5 Aircross SUV, he added