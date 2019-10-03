Citroën ties up with ALD Auto for leasing services

French auto major Groupe PSA will introduce ‘Citroën Lease’ in India to offer full leasing services for its customers through a partnership with ALD Automotive, an automotive leasing and fleet management company.

Citroën Lease will offer leasing options to individuals, small- and medium-sized businesses, corporates and public sector organisations.

Premium SUV launch

The company’s first product for the Indian market, Citroen C5 Aircross, a premium SUV, is proposed to be launched next year.

“The new strategic partnership in the leasing area will support Citroën’s ambition to become an inspired carmaker and to boost the brand offensive in 2020 jointly with the launch of flagship C5 Aircross SUV, said a company statement.

“Leasing is one of the favourite ways to have a car across the world and, in India, it is slated to grow at a rapid speed. Citroën Lease will be available across the entire product line-up at an attractive monthly lease rental. We are confident that our customers will benefit from this collaboration,” said Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Citroën India.