City Union Bank posts 18% rise in net profit at ₹ 152.12 cr

Private sector lender City Union Bank has reported an 18.04 per cent rise in net profit at ₹152.12 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Tamil Nadu-based bank had posted net profit of ₹128.87 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total income for the quarter under review went up by 6.99 per cent to ₹990.48 crore, as against ₹925.75 crore reported during corresponding period of last year. Net interest income increased by 18 per cent to ₹ 368 crore from ₹ 311 crore in March quarter of 2016-17. Net interest margin was at 4.36 per cent in the last quarter of 2017-18.

Gross NPA stood at 3.03 per cent as on March 31, 2018, as against ₹2.83 per cent reported a year ago. Net NPA was at 1.70 per cent in the last quarter of the last fiscal compared with 1.71 per cent in the same period in 2016-17.

Shares of the bank were trading ₹181.90 apiece, down 1.17 per cent, on BSE.