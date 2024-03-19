Sprih, a carbon emissions management platform, has raised $3 million in a seed funding round. The round is led by Leo Capital, with participation from entrepreneurs and climate experts globally.

The company plans to allocate the raised capital for sales and marketing activities to support its global expansion efforts. Additionally, it will also deploy funds towards acquiring talent for the creation of AI models centred on climate and broadening its partner ecosystem to aid customers in implementing climate solutions.

Founded in 2022 by of Akash Keshav, Ravi Singhal, Rohit Toshniwal and Hemant Joshi, Sprih is a climate technology platform which is designed to assist companies in streamlining their path towards attaining sustainability goals

Expansion Plans

The company works closely with public-listed and private companies across sectors such as manufacturing, construction, chemical, paint, pharma, IT and higher education. Some of its customers include Indigo Paints, Hero Motors, Arvind SmartSpaces, Espi Industries and InfoBeans.

In addition, the start-up has research partnerships with leading institutions like IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay. Over the coming year, it plans to expand its customer base in India and grow its presence in the USA, Europe and other key global markets.

“It has become a necessity for CEOs to make their businesses sustainable. With stricter climate laws and trade agreements across the globe, businesses are confronted with existential challenges. At Sprih, we are on a mission to make the future better by empowering businesses with the right tools to turn these challenges into opportunities, enabling them to establish a competitive edge through sustainability,” said Akash Keshav, CEO and Co-founder, Sprih.

