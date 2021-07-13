Coal India appoints Accenture for digitalisation of mines

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Coal India Ltd (CIL) has engaged Accenture Solutions Private Ltd as consultant, for digitalisation of mine process in seven of its select opencast mines for accelerated performance and enhancing output.
The consultant would lead and support the implementation of digitalisation and process excellence while assuring an increased coal output of 100 million tonnes (mt) from the identified mines.
“The aim is to fit together and use the available data analytic techniques to raise mine productivity and efficiency from planning, project monitoring, operations till despatch, through effective system management and dynamic monitoring. Among many measures, the HEMM deployed in these mines would be fitted with digital sensors to monitor the efficiency of their performance at every level,” said a press statement issued by CIL.
The move would help address the road blocks and take corrective measures. The objective is to extract higher volumes of coal at lower costs.
The seven identified mines are Kusmunda, Gevra, Dipka of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) and Nigahi, Jayant, Dudhichua, Khadia of Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL).
These high yielding mines accounted for nearly 32 per cent or 188 mt of CIL’s total coal output of 596 mt during FY21. While the three mines of SECL contributed around 112 mt the remaining (76 mt) came through four of NCL’s mines.
“This is a first of its kind initiative by the company utilising digitalisation to ramp up coal output. It will be enabled in seven select mines for transformation across the entire business value chain of mining operations,” a senior company official said in the statement.
As per the contract, the consultant’s success fee shall be paid only on achievement of more than a minimum threshold level of the assured quantity. On crossing the threshold level, the consultant would be paid an agreed sum for every additional tonne of coal produced.
“Learning from the outcome and success of this model we may replicate it in our other large mines,” the official said.
