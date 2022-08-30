Coal India to set up coal-to-chemical plant in Odisha

August 30 Coal India Ltd (CIL) is planning to set up a coal-to-chemical (C2C) plant utilising high ash coal to produce ammonium nitrate at Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Odisha. Ammonium nitrate is an important component in manufacturing of explosives, extensively used in the mines of Coal India.

According to Pramod Agrawal, Chairman and Managing Director, CIL, the C2C plant would help cater to the requirement of coal producing subsidiaries. Price of explosives, which is one of the key input material for producing coal, has gone up substantially, he said.

“Pre-feasibility studies were completed during the year to set up integrated Coal-to-Chemical (C2C) plants utilizing low-ash coal. These plants are proposed to be located near mine heads of ECL, SECL and WCL to produce methanol, ammonia and ammonium nitrate respectively. Tendering process is on,” Agrawal said addressing shareholders at the 48 th annual general meeting virtually on Tuesday.

Strategies for Growth

With a clear emphasis on increasing production, CIL and its subsidiary company boards have approved 16 mining projects in FY 2021-22 having a sanctioned capacity of 99.84 million tonnes (mt) a year. These projects will start contributing in the ensuing years. As many as five mining projects having a capacity of 12.60 mt a year have been completed during FY -22s.

The company has devised a transformational plan for operationalizing 14 mines through engagement of Mine Developer cum Operators (MDO), having proposed capacity of 165.58 mt per annum. These mines would contribute in sizeable quantities towards production in the coming years, he said.

Of these, 10 are opencast projects with total projected capacity of 161.50 mt per annum and four underground projects with total capacity of 4.08 mt. Letter of Acceptance has been issued to six of the successful bidders for these MDO projects having a total capacity of 96.74 mt while notice inviting tender for seven more projects (5 OC and 2 UG) with capacity of 58.84 mt has been floated.

The company awarded as many as 56 mining and transport contracts for OBR (over burden removal), coal extraction and coal transportation in addition to running contracts in FY-22.

Mechanization of Underground mines

CIL, which has been working on mechanisation of underground mines, commissioned four continuous miners having a total capacity of 1.64 mt per annum during FY-22, one each in WCL and ECL and two in SECL. “Letters of Acceptance have been issued for commissioning of nine continuous miners in six mines. Of these one is in ECL, two in WCL and the remaining three in SECL,” he said.

For quicker and quality loading of coal having environmental friendly benefits, CIL has identified 44 projects under ‘First Mile Connectivity Projects’, to be implemented in two phases.

In the first phase, out of the planned 35 FMC Projects of 414.5 mt capacity, three projects of 52 mt capacity have been commissioned during FY-22 and three projects were commissioned earlier making it a total of six FMC projects of 82 mt capacity in operation.

In the second phase, out of the nine FMC projects of 57 MTPA, work has been awarded for three projects of 14 mt capacity in FY-22.

On listing of subsidiaries, he said, CIL is trying to list BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal) and CMPDI (Central Mine Planning and Design Institute) but there was no question of demerging them.

“A part of their shares may get listed but we are working on that all the approvals etc are being obtained,” he said.