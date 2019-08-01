Cognizant reports 12 per cent rise in net profit

Cognizant Technology Solutions reported a 12 per cent rise in the net profit, to $509 million, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

In the year-ago quarter, it had reported a net profit of $456 million .

The quarterly revenue rose to $4.14 billion, up 3.4 per cent from the year-ago quarter.

"We are taking the necessary steps to position Cognizant for improved commercial and financial performance. While there is lots of work ahead, I am encouraged by what I have seen to date and am optimistic on our future," said Brian Humphries, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant, which has over 75 per cent of its workforce in India, ended the June-quarter with around 288,200 employees, up from 285,800 in the preceding quarter.