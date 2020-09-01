Compaq enters smart TV segment in India with launch of Hex QLED series

JBL Live 300TWS: Full marks for sound quality
US-based electronics brand Compaq, on Tuesday, announced the launch of its Smart Televisions in India, starting with its flagship Hex 4K QLED TV series.
The brand is launching the Compaq smart TVs in India through a licensing association with Ossify Industries.
The Hex QLED TV series will be available in two large sizes, the 55-inch and 65-inch versions.
The televisions come with an all-metal body and a bezel-less screen. The display is a 4K UHD display with HDR10 resolution. It is equipped with Wide Color Gamut Plus technology.
The series features the Experience Stabilisation Engine (ESE) that helps optimise display attributes such as colour, contrast, depth, and dimensional variations, the brand said.
For audio, the televisions are equipped with Dolby Audio with a 5.1 surround sound support, DTS TruSurround and Pure Sound technology.
It also comes with Mimi Hearing Technology that “optimises the frequency and the intensity of attributes of sound to user’s profile”.
The TVs come with 2.5 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM. They are powered by a Quadcore processor with Mali Graphics Processor.
The Compaq TVs come with 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi capability, Bluetooth, four HDMI ports, and 3 USB ports for connectivity.
The smart TVs are Certified Android. Users can access the Google Play Store and various Android apps through the TV.
The two variants will be available on Flipkart starting from today. The 55-inc model and the 65-inch model are priced at ₹59,999 and ₹89,999, respectively.
The brand will be launching other products in smaller sizes, from 32-inch to 55-inch, over the next few weeks, said Anand Dubey, CEO – Compaq Television Business in an official release.
Early this year, the brand has also acquired a manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana, which is slated to start operations by the end of 2022. The plant will help scale up its TV business, starting with India.
