Concept Hospitality launches The Zinc, Bengaluru

Dell XPS 13 2020: The ultimate executive’s notebook gets some refinements
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
Concept Hospitality Pvt Ltd launched its new contemporary lifestyle brand hotel, The Zinc, Bengaluru for business and leisure guests.
Located in the city’s IT corridor —Whitefield, The Zinc, built at a total investment of ₹80 crore offers 193 distinctly themed rooms; Spectrum, an all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant, Skyview Bar, six banquet halls and meeting rooms, Bakeology — offering a variety of baked and confectionery products, a sports lounge, a club lounge, a British library themed lounge, two in-house movie theatres with 16 and 29 seats respectively, a silent pub with a dance floor where guests will be given headphones to listen to their individual choice of music, a swimming pool, spa, salon and gym.
As an introductory offer, the hotel is offering a DeluxZ room stay at ₹1/night along with ₹1,999 for meals curated by the chefs for one person. The offer is valid up to September 30.
Concept Hospitality manages 80 hotels and resorts with over 4,600 rooms currently operational under management or opening shortly across 65 locations in India and internationally, under The Fern, The Fern Residency, Zinc Hotels and Beacon Hotels brands.
“We are delighted to launch our new Zinc brand first in Bengaluru. With its convenient location in Whitefield, which is an IT pocket, full service facilities and signature contemporary lifestyle operations, we are extremely confident that ‘The Zinc, Bengaluru’ will become very popular with the local clientele, corporate and leisure guests coming to Whitefield on both business and leisure. Especially, because supply of mid-level hotel rooms in Whitefield, does not match demand” said Suhail Kannampilly, CEO, The Fern Hotels & Resorts.
Asked why the company decided to launch a new brand during the pandemic, given that the hospitality industry is expected to get to pre-COVID levels of recovery only after 18-24 months, Kannampilly said: “Fear in people’s minds and travel restrictions are the only two reasons for low demand. With travel restrictions easing from September 1, we have seen a 10 per cent jump in occupancy and are very confident of reaching pre-Covid levels of occupancy by April 2021.”
The Zinc, Bengaluru is Concept Hospitality’s sixth hotel in Karnataka and its 78th hotel managed across 65 locations in India (72 hotels), Nepal and Seychelles. “We offer a range of 6 room categories named BaZic, DeluxZ, DeluxZ+, SuiteZ, SuiteZ+ and Sky Green SuiteZ at prices starting from ₹4,000 up to ₹15,000. Each floor has a different theme — Royal, Sporting Spirit, Music Frenzy, Love for Cinema, British, Extraordinaire to the ultimate open Sky Garden Suites on our topmost floor. Our aim is to make this a landmark hotel for all our guests to come and enjoy again and again” said Chandrabir Singh, General Manager, The Zinc, Bengaluru.
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...