Concept Hospitality launches The Zinc, Bengaluru

Concept Hospitality Pvt Ltd launched its new contemporary lifestyle brand hotel, The Zinc, Bengaluru for business and leisure guests.

Located in the city’s IT corridor —Whitefield, The Zinc, built at a total investment of ₹80 crore offers 193 distinctly themed rooms; Spectrum, an all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant, Skyview Bar, six banquet halls and meeting rooms, Bakeology — offering a variety of baked and confectionery products, a sports lounge, a club lounge, a British library themed lounge, two in-house movie theatres with 16 and 29 seats respectively, a silent pub with a dance floor where guests will be given headphones to listen to their individual choice of music, a swimming pool, spa, salon and gym.

As an introductory offer, the hotel is offering a DeluxZ room stay at ₹1/night along with ₹1,999 for meals curated by the chefs for one person. The offer is valid up to September 30.

Concept Hospitality manages 80 hotels and resorts with over 4,600 rooms currently operational under management or opening shortly across 65 locations in India and internationally, under The Fern, The Fern Residency, Zinc Hotels and Beacon Hotels brands.

Convenient location

“We are delighted to launch our new Zinc brand first in Bengaluru. With its convenient location in Whitefield, which is an IT pocket, full service facilities and signature contemporary lifestyle operations, we are extremely confident that ‘The Zinc, Bengaluru’ will become very popular with the local clientele, corporate and leisure guests coming to Whitefield on both business and leisure. Especially, because supply of mid-level hotel rooms in Whitefield, does not match demand” said Suhail Kannampilly, CEO, The Fern Hotels & Resorts.

Asked why the company decided to launch a new brand during the pandemic, given that the hospitality industry is expected to get to pre-COVID levels of recovery only after 18-24 months, Kannampilly said: “Fear in people’s minds and travel restrictions are the only two reasons for low demand. With travel restrictions easing from September 1, we have seen a 10 per cent jump in occupancy and are very confident of reaching pre-Covid levels of occupancy by April 2021.”

The Zinc, Bengaluru is Concept Hospitality’s sixth hotel in Karnataka and its 78th hotel managed across 65 locations in India (72 hotels), Nepal and Seychelles. “We offer a range of 6 room categories named BaZic, DeluxZ, DeluxZ+, SuiteZ, SuiteZ+ and Sky Green SuiteZ at prices starting from ₹4,000 up to ₹15,000. Each floor has a different theme — Royal, Sporting Spirit, Music Frenzy, Love for Cinema, British, Extraordinaire to the ultimate open Sky Garden Suites on our topmost floor. Our aim is to make this a landmark hotel for all our guests to come and enjoy again and again” said Chandrabir Singh, General Manager, The Zinc, Bengaluru.